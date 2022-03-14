Torrevieja U3A is on the move!

By Linda Hall • 14 March 2022 • 12:08

: PLEASANT STROLL: Torrevieja U3A’s Walk and Talk group recently visited Los Alcazares Photo credit: Torrevieja U3A

TORREVIEJA U3A has good news for all of its members and anyone else wishing to join the association.

They are returning to their old home at the Centro Municipal de Ocio (CMO) centre in Torrevieja. The hall, located close to the Habaneras commercial centre and Carrefour, has a large adjoining car park, so there will be no parking problems.

Monthly meetings are also reverting to the last Monday of each month, and the next will be held on Monday March 28. Doors open at 10.30am and the meeting will start at 11am as normal.

All the usual U3A facilities will be there, plus refreshments from the CMO bar and a Menu del Dia after the meeting although it will be necessary to book and pay for the meal on the day directl, to the bar staff.

Fuller details of the changeover and all other U3A activities are available on the torreviejau3a.org website.

Approximately 45 members of the Walk and Talk group recently met up in Los Alcazares to enjoy a pleasant stroll in the sunshine along the promenade.

“Most completed the full stroll whereas a few dropped out along the way to partake in a coffee stop,” said Torrevieja U3A’s press officer Barry Weston.