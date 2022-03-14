By Chris King • 14 March 2022 • 3:12

Torrox travel agent facing four years in prison for defrauding clients. Image: Google maps - Juan Portillo Perez

A German travel agent in Torrox could face four years in prison if found guilty of defrauding his clients



A 61-year-old who runs a travel agency located in the Malaga municipality of Torrox is facing a prison sentence of four years. He is accused of allegedly keeping money that he received from foreign clients to hire excursions and holidays in Spain.

He will go on trial next week at the Provincial Court of Malaga, where, according to the accusatory story, the German citizen will be tried for an alleged continued crime of fraud.

The public ministry maintains that since 2016, the defendant operated a travel agency, and, in the course of his work activity, received various amounts from his clients. Both individuals and other foreign travel agencies had contracted excursions and hotel stays in Spain with him, and in each case had paid the corresponding amount for the agreed service.

“With the intention of illicit patrimonial enrichment”, the accused presumably kept the amounts received without making the corresponding reservations in the previously arranged hotels, is the claim against him.

Among those affected is a foreigner, a mediator in the travel organisation, who booked various stays and excursions in Andalucia for his own clients with the defendant. This occurred in the period between November 7 and 11, 2016, for which he handed over a total of €22,655 to the travel agent.

However, the accused allegedly did not make any of the agreed reservations, and the injured party subsequently had to pay the total amount of €6,200 as damages to his clients.

A similar incident befell another foreigner who booked a stay in Madrid with the defendant, between September 30 and October 6, 2017. He paid €783 for this, money that the defendant allegedly also kept without making any reservations, for which the injured party eventually had to pay €941 for his stay.

Two other clients, also foreigners, booked a trip to Valencia, and Sevilla, and, in neither case, did the defendant make the agreed reservation, and allegedly seized the money, as reported by malagahoy.es.

___________________________________________________________

