Uber increases its prices due to rising fuel costs

Uber has today, Monday, March 13, announced an increase in its prices of €0.50 more for each journey in Spain. This same measure also affects other countries.

Despite this increase, the conditions of the application do not change, and users will continue to see the price set before starting each trip. This temporary fuel surcharge has been implemented by the company to help its drivers pay for the current record rise in fuel costs, and to support the workers of this service.

It is a mechanism that aims to regulate the income of Uber professionals around the world, and that has its precedent in the United States and Canada. In those countries, Uber has already increased the price of each trip between $0.45 and $0.55.

The measure will also be applied to electric cars in order to continue encouraging the journeys of cars that use fuel. The Uber Green program, which helps the acquisition of these electric vehicles, does not clarify to what extent the rise in the prices of these sustainable vehicles will help the company.

This decision will be temporary, and will apply for the next 60 days. At the moment it will be implemented exclusively on passenger routes and will not affect the company’s home delivery service, Uber Eats, as reported by 20minutos.es.