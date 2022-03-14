Velez-Malaga commits to helping Ukraine

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 17:44

Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

The Velez-Malaga Town Hall has committed to those arriving from Ukraine and have facilitated the means for others to do so.

The Community Social Services of the Velez-Malaga Town Council have put new measures in place to help the Ukrainian people arriving in Spain. At the anti-war rally held on March 11, the councillor for Social Rights and Equality, Victor Gonzalez, announced that an information point had been set up where families interested in helping and hosting Ukrainian refugees could sign up to do so. He also said that the Town Council would be collaborating with humanitarian aid projects in the conflict region through the Spanish Red Cross and would be working towards the social integration of the refugee population in Velez-Malaga.

The mayor, Antonio Moreno Ferrer, condemned “an absolutely unjust and unnecessary war” and expressed the Town Council’s commitment to helping those arriving. At the rally, the Town Hall provided canvases so that people could leave their handprints on them with paint as a sign of solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Those interested in registering to help can do so by calling 663 990 416 from 9am to 2pm or by e-mailing [email protected].

