Velez-Malaga offers nativity scene course

By Tamsin Brown • 14 March 2022 • 17:59

Image: Velez-Malaga Town Hall

Those who have always been curious about how nativity scenes are made have the opportunity to learn with a free course Velez-Malaga.

The Asociación Belenista de Velez-Malaga will hold a free introductory course to nativity scene-making in the building of the Centro Cultural Nuestra Señora del Carmen (Antigua Azucarera). The announcement was made on March 14 by the first deputy mayor of Velez-Malaga, Jesús Pérez Atencia, and the president of the association, Adela Ramos.

The mayor said: “our municipality has an important interest in this activity and there are many people who carry it out each year. Now is the time when the nativity scene enthusiasts begin to prepare their designs for next Christmas, so the course will attract not only those looking to try it for the first time but also those looking to get new ideas for their nativity scenes”.

The president of the association, Adela Ramos, said that the course will cover different techniques and will take place over two days, April 1 and 2. It will be free of charge, although places are limited to twenty participants. Those interested can register on 651413910.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.