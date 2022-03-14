By Laura Kemp • 14 March 2022 • 9:00

Why purchase a Golden Leaves funeral plan?

Planning our funeral isn’t something we think about very often but with a Golden Leaves Funeral Plan, everything is taken care of in advance.

Purchasing a Funeral Plan with Golden Leaves enables you to make your funeral arrangements and pay for them in advance, taking the stress away from your loved ones at an already difficult time.

In purchasing a Golden Leaves pre-paid funeral plan, you can enjoy peace of mind and a range of benefits, removing the emotional burden from your family and loved ones – particularly if you reside in a foreign country.

A funeral plan is a better financial option than putting money into a savings account for the future. Due to the cost of funerals soaring yet the interest on saving accounts remaining very low, it is a much better idea to purchase a funeral plan with direct payments or monthly instalments – whichever is best for you.

With Golden Leaves Funeral Plans, you can either make a single payment with credit card, debit card or cheque, make monthly instalments over five years or low fixed monthly payments. All of their Funeral Plans are covered by the Golden Leaves guarantee so you can be sure you and your money are in safe hands.

A funeral plan with Golden Leaves means you can put your affairs in order in advance, you can have the funeral you desire while also shielding loved ones from rising funeral costs, with the peace of mind that Golden Leaves will make all of the necessary arrangements on your behalf – including repatriation of your body if you so wish.

With Golden Leaves, you can choose from their six funeral plans to suit your needs – The Copper Funeral Plan, The Bronze Funeral Plan, The Zinc Funeral Plan, The Silver Funeral Plan, The Gold Funeral Plan and the Platinum Funeral Plan.

Their range of Funeral Plans offers a straightforward, affordable way to plan and pay for the funeral you want, with Golden Leaves prices guaranteed. Their plans will guarantee to cover the complete cost of your Golden Leaves cremation funeral when the time comes, regardless of the impact of funeral inflation.

Find out about the funeral plans Golden Leaves offer by calling 0800 85 44 48 or going to their website https://www.goldenleaves.com/ today.

To find the right pre-paid funeral plan for you and to help your family when the time comes, contact Golden Leaves today.

www.funerals.goldenleavesinternational.com/ • [email protected] • Facebook: goldenleavesspain

