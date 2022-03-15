Andalucia calls for IVA reduction on energy, fuels and basic necessities

By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 11:24

Credit: Junta de Andalucia

The President of the Junta de Andalucia has called for a reduction of IVA on energy, fuels and basic necessities in light of rising inflation and the crisis in Ukraine.

Juanma Moreno, the President of the Junta de Andalucia has called for measures to halt price escalations to be brought in as rapidly as possible. He has also highlighted the unity of the autonomous communities in Spain in support of Ukraine.

Moreno has called on the Spanish government to bring in measures to stop price increases as soon as possible and prevent families from becoming impoverished.

Speaking in La Palma after the Conference of Presidents Moreno explained how he had informed the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that the Framework of Application of the Next Generation Funds needs to be reformulated to curb inflation. He has called on the Spanish government to use any short-term solutions possible to reduce costs.

According to the Junta de Andalucia, Moreno has proposed “a reduction in IVA on energy, fuel and basic necessities” and proposed to “the European Commission that electricity should have a super-reduced VAT rate of 4%, as well as the possibility of lowering indirect taxes on electricity and a reduction in the tax on hydrocarbons.”

He has also requested the suspension of taxes, licences and other costs which are being incurred by sectors hit hardest by the Ukraine crisis. This includes the agriculture, fishing and transport sectors.

