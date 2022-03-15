By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 12:07

Another major UK airline scraps masks on flights. The mask free option will only apply to some destinations though.

According to BA’s chief operating officer Jason Mahoney, face masks will be a thing of the past on some flights from Wednesday, March 16. Passengers heading out of the UK on BA flights will not need to wear masks if they are flying into a destination that does not require them.

Mahoney commented: “We’re working through [the current travel restrictions] and from Wednesday, March 16, customers will only be required to wear a face covering onboard our flights if the destination they’re travelling to requires it.”

It is expected that for destinations such as Italy and the US masks will still be required on BA flights. So far the airline has not confirmed which destinations will have mask free flights.

Mahoney went on to add: “For destinations where the wearing of a face covering is not mandated, our customers are able to make a personal choice, and we kindly request everyone respects each other’s preferences.”

According to The Evening Standard, Ryanair could soon follow suit. Michael O’Leary has said that masks could possibly be ditched on Ryanair planes by “the end of April or May.”

