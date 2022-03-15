At least nine dead in Russian rocket attack on TV tower

By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 9:45

Credit: Instagram

At least nine dead in a Russian rocket attack on a TV tower in Riven. Reportedly people are still buried under the rubble.

Russia launched a rocket attack on a television tower in Ukraine’s Antopil. The city is located in Rivne, west of Kyiv. The rocket attack is said to have killed at least nine people. It is thought that nine other people have been injured due to the bombing.

According to Babel, Vitali Koval the Ukrainian governor for the province commented: “there are still people under the rubble.” It is more than likely that the number of deaths and injuries will rise.

Taking to Telegram Koval shared images of the TV tower. He revealed that 15 special emergency teams are working diligently to rescue people. 90 rescues are said to be involved in the rescue operations which are ongoing.

Koval added: “The work continues.”

