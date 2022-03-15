Banned from boarding: Woman warns travellers over passport mistake

By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 12:58

Banned from boarding: Woman warns fellow travellers over a tiny passport mistake that quickly ended her holiday.

Bronte Gossling from Australia has warned fellow holidaymakers about a passports mistake that prevented her from flying. She had been heading from Australia for a dream holiday in Bali after Covid travel restrictions were dropped.

The Aussie had spent around £2,000 on flights, COVID tests and an all-inclusive hotel. At the check-in desk, she was denied boarding because her passport was too mouldy.

Speaking on the radio show 2GB Bronte explained: “I handed over my passport and the clerk at the Jetstar desk said ‘I can’t let you onto the flight’ and he pointed to my photo identification page and there was a bit of mould there.

“He told me that customs in Bali wouldn’t let me through with this photo page being water damaged and I was shocked.”

According to The Sun, Bali introduced new travel rules back in 2019. The rules place restrictions on damaged passports and fines can be staggering. Airlines can be fined if they allow travellers with damaged passports to fly to the island. Travellers can also be sent back home without being allowed to stay for their trip.

Due to ongoing co-coronavirus restrictions, Bronte had not managed to use her passport for over two years. The passport had been left in a drawer and gotten a bit mouldy.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.