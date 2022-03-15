By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 8:19

Credit: Twitter

Brave protestor storms Russia’s top news show. Anti-war protester Marina Ovsyannikova stormed the show to tell viewers: “They are lying to you.”

Russia’s foremost TV station was interrupted as Marina Ovsyannikova barged in during a broadcast. She held a placard behind the presenter’s head which read: “No war. Russians against war” in English.

Below that, in Russian she had written: “NO WAR. Stop the war. Don’t believe propaganda. They are lying to you here.”

Before storming the station Ovsyannikova had recorded a video and released it to social media. Ovsyannikova’s mother is Russian and her father is Ukrainian.

In the video, she comments: “What is happening in Ukraine is a crime and Russia is the aggressor.

“Responsibility for that aggression lies on the conscience of only one person. That person is Vladimir Putin.

“My father is Ukrainian, my mother is Russian, and they were never enemies.

“The necklace around my neck is a symbol that Russia must immediately stop this brother-killing war and our brother peoples can yet reconcile.

“Unfortunately the past years I have worked at Channel One, working on Kremlin propaganda.

“And I am now deeply ashamed of that. Ashamed that I allowed pronunication of lies on the television screen. Ashamed that I allowed the zombification of the Russian people.”

She went on to add: “We were quiet in 2014 when all of this was just starting. We did not go out to protest when the Kremlin poisoned Navalny.

“We simply watched this inhumane regime. And now the entire world has turned away from us.

“And another ten generations of our descendants will not wash themselves clean of the shame of this brother-killing war.

“We are Russian people: thinking, and intelligent. It is only in our strength to stop all of this insanity.

“Come out to protect. Do not fear anything. They cannot jail us all.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.