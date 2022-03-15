By Guest Writer • 15 March 2022 • 14:37

Receiving a cheque from Cala Nova Cancer Charity Shop Credit: Cancer Support Mallorca Facebook

CANCER Support Mallorca is involved in two imminent fundraising events which will allow it to continue its work help patients, carers and anybody who has been affected by cancer.

First, to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, there will be a special fundraising shindig at Restaurante Can Matias y Miguel in on the Carretera de Manacor starting at 2pm.

There will a buffet featuring favourite Irish food, wine, beer and draught Guinness and performances by Daniel O’ Donnel, Joe Dolan, Elvis O’ Presley and Dean O’ Martin.

Tickets cost €25 and reservations may be made by calling 602 655 617 and any funds raised will be shared between Cancer Support Mallorca, Associacio Tardor and Good Karma Sanctuary.

Later in the month on Friday March 25, there is a sponsored head shave from 2pm at the Hideaway Restaurant, Club del Sol, Puerto Pollensa with a delicious buffet costing just €10 and entertainment from Emma Rossi, Derek Holt, Guillermo, Mike Aucott and many more.

There will be a grand prize draw with some exceptional prizes in aid of Cancer Support Mallorca which prides itself on the work in undertakes to support expatriates in particular who may have difficulty coping with cancer in what is a foreign country for them.

