By Laura Kemp • 15 March 2022 • 11:08

Children of Ukraine charity lunch at PLAY Mijas. Image - PLAY

Join PLAY Mijas and Costa Women for a charity lunch with proceeds going to the children of Ukraine.

At 1pm on Thursday, March 17, PLAY in Mijas and Costa Women will be holding a charity fundraising lunch to help raise money for children of Ukraine through the foundation https://voices.org.ua/en/.

The lunch will cost €35 per person including two glasses of wine, water and soft drinks and a €10 donation to the foundation.

The Voices of Children Foundation has been helping children affected by the war since 2015, providing psychological and psychosocial support to help them overcome the consequences of armed conflict and develop. Today, during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the foundation is providing non-stop assistance to affected children and families from all over the country, providing emergency psychological assistance, and assisting in the evacuation process.

The menu consists of sharing plate starters with a choice of wood fire toast with Jamon Iberico and Sweet Tomatoes marinated in basil, a selection of Malaga cheese with Axarquia raisins and fig bread from Coin or Iberian pork croquettes with Mozzarella balls with cherry tomatoes, basil oil and tapenade.

The mains choices are chicken breast criolla with seasonal vegetables and baby potatoes or grilled Salmon with roasted aubergine puree.

Dessert will be chocolate cake with orange and ginger ice-cream.

To make a booking, please contact PLAY Restaurant and confirm your main course choice – https://www.facebook.com/playmijas or phone Ana-Maria 608816739.

If you can’t attend but would like to contribute towards the raffle please email [email protected]

