15 March 2022

Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, March 15. Image: Pixabay

Covid numbers in Spain on Tuesday, March 15, released by the Ministry of Health



The Ministry of Health released the Covid numbers in Spain this Tuesday, March 15, collected from the autonomous communities. Data show 36,066 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded since last Friday 11. These data are now only released twice each week.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain that brings the total number of people infected with Covid-19 to 11,260,040.

In the last 14 days, the average incidence rate of infections stands at 432.37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the 430.10 reported on Friday, meaning a slight increase of just over two points has occurred.

Another 281 deaths from Covid-19 have been registered, with 251 during the last week. This makes the death toll from coronavirus in Spain rise to 101,416 people.

There are currently 4,894 patients admitted for Covid-19 throughout Spain, and 682 in an ICU. In the last 24 hours there have been 495 admissions and 297 discharges. The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 3.95 per cent, and in ICUs at 7.48 per cent, as reported by granadadigital.es.

