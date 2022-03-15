By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 4:59
DGT fines of up to €500 for not transporting animals correctly in a vehicle.
Image: Creative Commons
The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), in addition to highlighting new sanctions that come into force this March 21, has reminded motorists about the importance of carrying animals correctly in their vehicles.
Not complying with this law can bring fines ranging from €80 to €500, because it is considered not only a danger to the safety of the driver, but also to other road users.
Although the traffic regulatory body does not have specific regulations for the transportation of pets, Article 18.1 of the regulation states that “The driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision, and permanent attention to driving, which guarantees their own safety, that of the rest of the occupants of the vehicle, and that of other road users”.
It continues, “To this end, particular care must be taken to ensure that he maintains the appropriate position, that other passengers maintain the same position, and that objects or animals carried are properly positioned, so that there is no interference between the driver and any of them”.
Even if non-compliance does not mean loss of points on the driver’s license, you can still be fined €80 if the animal is loose on the floor of the vehicle, or from €200 to €500 if it is on the driver’s seat. The ambiguity of the regulations has meant that many drivers are fined even though their pets are well restrained with approved means.
Taking into account an accident that occurs from the front of the vehicle, leaving the dog loose in the back of the car is probably the worst option. In this situation the pet could end up flying into the driver’s headrest, causing serious, or even fatal injuries, for both.
As for using a pet carrier, it is recommended by the DGT that it be placed on the floor in the rear. In this way, if there was an accident, the impact would be absorbed quickly and the carrier would hopefully not be badly deformed, with the animal probably only suffering minor injuries.
But, without a doubt, the best option is to place a grille that divides the rear and front of the car and combine it with a carrier that protects the animal, as reported by elespanol.com.
