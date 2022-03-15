By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 4:59

DGT fines of up to €500 for not transporting animals correctly in a vehicle. Image: Creative Commons

A driver can be fined up to €500 by the DGT for not transporting animals correctly in their vehicle



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), in addition to highlighting new sanctions that come into force this March 21, has reminded motorists about the importance of carrying animals correctly in their vehicles.

Not complying with this law can bring fines ranging from €80 to €500, because it is considered not only a danger to the safety of the driver, but also to other road users.

Although the traffic regulatory body does not have specific regulations for the transportation of pets, Article 18.1 of the regulation states that “The driver of a vehicle is obliged to maintain his own freedom of movement, the necessary field of vision, and permanent attention to driving, which guarantees their own safety, that of the rest of the occupants of the vehicle, and that of other road users”.

It continues, “To this end, particular care must be taken to ensure that he maintains the appropriate position, that other passengers maintain the same position, and that objects or animals carried are properly positioned, so that there is no interference between the driver and any of them”.