By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 12:34

Horror attack leaves man dead in Tesco car park. Multiple ambulances and a helicopter were called in to help the man.

The shocking death happened in Tesco’s car park in Brownhills on Monday, March 14. Despite the medics’ best efforts, the man died at the scene of the incident.

The police have called for any witnesses to come forward. A spokesperson for the police commented: “We’re investigating following the death of a man in Walsall yesterday afternoon (14 March).

“It happened on Tesco car park in Silver Street, Brownhills at around 5pm.

“The man, who is in his 50s, was found injured and despite the best efforts of medical staff he sadly died at the scene.

“His death is currently being treated as unexplained.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via live chat on our website or call us on 101 quoting log 3322 of 14 March.”

A spokesperson for West Midlands ambulance service revealed that multiple crews had been sent to the incident.

The spokesperson commented: “We were called at 5:04pm to reports of a stabbing on Silver Street, Brownhills. We sent three ambulances, three paramedic officers and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford to the scene. On arrival, crews found a man in a critical condition.

“They administered advanced trauma care to the patient but sadly, despite the best efforts, nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene.”

