Increase in visas in Spain for British and Americans

By Euro Weekly News Media • 15 March 2022 • 10:19

MySpainVisa simplifies the golden visa and non lucrative visa for British and Americans who want to stay in Spain. We help you through the whole process from start to finish whether it be Spanish citizenship by investment or a non lucrative visa.

Spain has been increasing the number of visas granted to both British and US citizens in 2018. Citizens can use a golden visa or non lucrative visa. MySpainVisa is a helpful company that helps people obtain their visa with little hassle.

As a result of Brexit and the tightening of US visa programmes, Spain has experienced an increase in British and Americans obtaining a residence permit. The most common is the golden visa (Spain citizenship by investment) through the spanish real estate investment programme. My Spain Visa is a law firm based in Madrid, Spain and helps both Brits and Americans obtain their golden visa through real estate investment.

Spain is a preferred destination for citizens of many countries who are looking to apply for a Spanish visa as an EU citizen. The Spanish non-lucrative visa is popular among many applicants, especially those from the UK and USA. Many people choose to use MySpainVisa services to handle the application process, often after discovering that they are not eligible to apply on their own behalf.

The non lucrative visa in Spain is a temporary residence permit for third country nationals that allows them to live, work and study in the country for up to 5 years. It can be renewed for another five years after the expiry date and subsequently converted into indefinite residence once the applicant has legally resided in Spain for 10 years.

With over a decade of experience, MySpainVisa has helped thousands of people from around the world get their visas and relocate to Spain. The application process can appear complicated and overwhelming, but we ensure everything is carried out efficiently and with as little stress as possible. We provide a streamlined service that includes arranging for document collection or embassy appointments in your home city, visa application submission, and collecting your visa once granted – all for a flat fee.

MySpainVisa helps the people from all around the world to get the visas they need without stress so they can enjoy Spain hassle-free.

The non-lucrative visa is a residence permit for foreigners, which allows you to live in Spain for one year and to extend it by two years each time. The non-lucrative visa is mainly designed for retirees, who do not work in Spanish territory. On the other hand, visitors who are enrolled in educational programs such as language courses or university courses can also apply for this visa. If you have sufficient funds to support yourself (and your family members) throughout your stay in Spain and wish to stay in the country more than 90 days, this is the ideal visa for you.

According to the public office of national statistics, UK nationals applied for an increase of 76% in residency visas. There were also an increase of American nationals by 25%, in 2016 there were 24,000 long-term residency visas requested. MySpainVisa is a visa expediting service that navigates the process of obtaining a Spanish visa or permanent residency. Even though these stats are slightly lower compared to other countries such as Portugal and Greece, it’s still an astonishing increase documenting the benefits of obtaining a residency or citizenship in Spain.