By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 4:01
Israel will not help Russia avoid Western sanctions assures Yair Lapid.
image: [email protected]
During a visit to Bratislava this Monday, March 14, to meet with his Slovakian counterpart, Ivan Korcok, Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, assured that Israel “will not be used” by Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the international community due to the invasion of Ukraine.
“Israel will not be a route to avoid the sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries”, he commented. Mr Lapid explained that he is currently coordinating these issues with the Israeli Cabinet and other institutions, such as the Bank of Israel, and the Airport Authority, among others.
“Israel, like Slovakia, condemns the invasion and calls for an end to the fighting. There is no justification for the invasion and violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and there is no justification whatsoever for the attacks on the civilian population”, he asserted.
“Israel will do everything possible to contribute to mediation efforts, stop the shooting, and restore peace. We are working with our greatest ally, the United States, to prevent the prolongation of this tragedy”, he added, according to information from The Times of Israel.
International pressure is increasing on the Israelis due to their refusal to impose sanctions, and the increasing number of planes from Russia arriving at Ben Gurion airport.
Naftali Bennett, the Israeli Prime Minister has already indicated that Ukrainian refugees who have relatives in Israeli territory will be able to remain in the area until “the situation calms down”.
He explained that Israel “will welcome” Jews fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, and will allow refugees “who are not eligible for citizenship” to stay in the country. “We are engaged in unprecedented humanitarian efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine closer together”, as reported by larazon.es.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve.
Having sung and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs.
Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and he has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.