By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 4:01

Israel will not help Russia avoid Western sanctions assures Yair Lapid. image: [email protected]

Yair Lapid, Foreign Minister of Israel, has assured his country will not help Russia circumvent Western sanctions

During a visit to Bratislava this Monday, March 14, to meet with his Slovakian counterpart, Ivan Korcok, Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, assured that Israel “will not be used” by Russia to circumvent the sanctions imposed by the international community due to the invasion of Ukraine.

“Israel will not be a route to avoid the sanctions imposed by the United States and other Western countries”, he commented. Mr Lapid explained that he is currently coordinating these issues with the Israeli Cabinet and other institutions, such as the Bank of Israel, and the Airport Authority, among others.

“Israel, like Slovakia, condemns the invasion and calls for an end to the fighting. There is no justification for the invasion and violation of the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and there is no justification whatsoever for the attacks on the civilian population”, he asserted.

“Israel will do everything possible to contribute to mediation efforts, stop the shooting, and restore peace. We are working with our greatest ally, the United States, to prevent the prolongation of this tragedy”, he added, according to information from The Times of Israel.

International pressure is increasing on the Israelis due to their refusal to impose sanctions, and the increasing number of planes from Russia arriving at Ben Gurion airport.

Naftali Bennett, the Israeli Prime Minister has already indicated that Ukrainian refugees who have relatives in Israeli territory will be able to remain in the area until “the situation calms down”.

He explained that Israel “will welcome” Jews fleeing the Russian invasion in Ukraine, and will allow refugees “who are not eligible for citizenship” to stay in the country. “We are engaged in unprecedented humanitarian efforts to bring Russia and Ukraine closer together”, as reported by larazon.es.

