By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 9:17

Credit: Twitter

Kelis’ husband Mike Mora dies at 37. Mike had been battling cancer.

Mike had been fighting stage IV stomach cancer. Kelis has been left devastated by her loss. In 2021, Mike revealed that he had been diagnosed and only had 18 months left to live.

Speaking on behalf of Kelis, Steve Satterhwaite of Red Light Management confirmed the death and said: “Sadly, it’s true that Mike Mora has passed away.”

He went on to add: “We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family’s privacy as of right now. Thank you.”

Mike previously told fans: “I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,

“Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”

His social media post continued: “I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this — a life-altering disease full of questions and doubt — maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.

“You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S— can be over just like that.

“I never thought this could happen to me,

“At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might experience something, maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.