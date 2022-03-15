By Guest Writer • 15 March 2022 • 13:12

Revealing the figures Credit: Consell de Mallorca

LAST year was a busy one for the Mallorca Fire Brigade with callouts reaching pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

This was revealed by Minister of Finance and Civil Service, Josep Lluís Colom at a meeting with insular director of Emergencies, Pedro Orfila, and the head of Mallorca Fire Department, Pedro Ladaria on Monday March 14.

It was confirmed that 2021 callouts totalled 5,743 compared to 5,038 in 2020 and 5,754 in 2019 but the positive news is that the number of fires in total have decreased by 15 per cent although to balance this, property fires increased by 19 per cent.

Also important are rescues which remain more or less static at 1,030.

An ever-growing population means that there will be more work for the fire brigade and it now serves 493,178 residents which figure is increased all year round by tourists.

Reaching a fire as soon as possible is of prime importance and the Mallorca Fire Brigade has maintained its average response time of 12 minutes and 56 seconds from leaving the station to actual arrival.

Not only was the Manacor station refurbished but work is undergoing to build the new Santanyí fire station and opening a new HQ in Marratxi, whilst reviews of applications to fill 32 permanent posts are also underway.

