By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 1:53

Manchester United's Old Trafford stadium could be demolished. image: wikipedia

There is a possibility that the 112-year-old Manchester United’s Old Trafford stadium could be demolished



A sensational report on Monday, March 14 revealed that the Glazer family which owns Premier League giants, Manchester United, are considering demolishing the iconic Old Trafford stadium. This ground has been home to the Red Devils for the last 112 years.

With the stadium falling into disrepair from old age, the stunning news is that the Glazers believe it is time for a total change, to bring them into the modern era, according to Sportsmail. The Glazers had been criticised by the club last year for allowing the stadium to become so out of date.

It is believed that the owners have three possibilities, and must now weigh up which is the best choice to make going ahead. With acres of land surrounding the current ground, a brand new stadium to match any other sporting venue in the world is a distinct possibility on the site in Stretford.

Alternatively, the existing stadium could be extended, or even demolished and rebuilt. One stumbling block in extending it, is that the South Stand has a railway line running directly behind it, so if this was to be considered then it would involve spanning the railway line somehow.

A full revamp could also be carried out to all four sides of the ground, leaving it structurally intact. It is thought that the Glazers would ideally prefer to work on extending the South Stand. The objective would be to increase the capacity of the ground to 80,000, from the current 74,000.

A rebuild in phases would be preferable to officials at the club it is believed so that any work would not impact the capacity while it was ongoing.

However, a team of engineers and architects have reportedly been studying and examining various proposals, as they vie for the contract for the job, one of which is the complete demolition of the 112-year-old stadium.

“These meetings have produced exciting potential ideas, although it’s important to note that we’re still at an early stage and it’s premature to talk about timetables”, commented chief operating officer Collette Roche last December, when asked about the proposed changes.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.