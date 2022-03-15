Prime Ministers from three NATO states set to arrive in Kyiv

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 March 2022 • 10:04

Prime Ministers from three NATO states are set to arrive in Kyiv.

PRIME Ministers of three NATO states Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia will arrive in Kyiv in a few hours, according to early reports on Tuesday, March 15.

The leaders will meet with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, in the country’s capital to show support for Ukraine and its people.

A statement released by Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala revealed the information, which has caused a stir online.

“Together with the Prime Minister of Poland, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Deputy Prime Minister of Poland, Jarosław Kaczyński and the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Janša, we are going to Kyiv today as representatives of the European Council to meet President Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Shmyhal,” Fiala said.

The reason for the trip as outlined by Fiala is to “express the European Union’s unequivocal support for Ukraine and its freedom and independence”.

As many have noted online, it is very rare for foreign leaders to visit war zones.

“We will present a broad package of support for Ukraine and its citizens during the visit. The international community has also been informed about this visit by international organisations, including the United Nations,” Fiala noted.

Polish Prime Minister Morawiecki said: “Europe must guarantee Ukraine’s independence and ensure that it is ready to help in Ukraine’s reconstruction.”

The visit, which comes during a time when Kyiv is in the third week of Russian attacks, was organised “in agreement with” the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

