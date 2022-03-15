Protester shot at Madrid picket line

By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 14:59

Protester shot after police struggle at Madrid picket line. An officer was also injured in the struggle.

At the transport workers strike on Monday, March 14, a protester was shot after a fight with police officers. A group of strikers had been preventing lorries from leaving the site in Madrid. The shocking incident occurred at an industrial estate in San Fernando de Henares.

As reported by La Sexta: “one of the transporters became very violent, broke the windows of a lorry and tried to pull the driver out of the cab. As a result, two plainclothes officers came over to try to stop him.”

The officers make sure to identify themselves but the striking worker lunged at one of the officers. The protester ripped the badge from the officer’s uniform before punching him. The police officer fell to the ground before he could draw his weapon. During the accidental shooting the protester was shot and an officer was wounded.

Both the injured people were treated by medics on site. The shot man was rushed to the La Princesa Hospital in Madrid. When he is released from the hospital he will be detained by the police. He suffered from a bullet wound to his abdomen.

The officer was also taken to the hospital after suffering from a head contusion. The officer is said to still be in hospital in Torrejon de Ardoz suffering from a concussion.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.