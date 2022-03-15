By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 23:53

Russian journalist who protested on television reappears after going to court. image: Twitter

Marina Ovsynnikova, the Russian journalist who protested live on television has appeared in court in Moscow



Marina Ovsynnikova, the Russian journalist who protested live against the war in Ukraine during a broadcast on Channel 1 this Monday, March 14, has reappeared. It was thought she had disappeared when she had not been seen for several hours, but instead, she had actually been testifying in a Moscow courtroom.

Anton Gashinsky, her lawyer, shared a photo confirming her court appearance. Ms Ovsynnikova was released following a fine of 30,000 rubles (255 euros). She had not broken any ‘fake news’ law, so could not be imprisoned under the new legislation that was passed recently.

French president, Emmanuel Macron has offered Marina Ovsynnikova political asylum. He made this offer while visiting a reception centre for Ukrainian refugees in La Pommeraye. Mr Macron explained to the assembled media that he intends to address this issue in future discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Defending his continual talks with the Russian leader, Macron claimed “I still believe that they help”. Combined with the sanctions against Putin, the French president insisted that talks could advance towards a “negotiated solution” to the war.

Earlier today, Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic. This is something that Mr Macron will not be doing he said, insisting, “I will do it when I consider that there may be a useful and tangible result”.

Meanwhile, he pointed out that France has the capacity to receive 100,000 refugees from Ukraine. According to UN data, around three million people have already fled the country.

On the subject of a ‘no-fly zone’, Mr Macron again confirmed that this is not an option being contemplated, despite please from the Ukrainian president. The European and NATO doctrine, he added, remains “not to go to war with Russia”, as reported by 20minutos.

