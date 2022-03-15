By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 15:41

Son robs octogenarian mum of life savings in Malaga’s Nerja. The deceitful son has now been arrested by officers from the Guardia Civil.

Officers from the Guardia Civil have arrested three people who had allegedly robbed a Nerja based octogenarian of her life savings. The mother and son had not been in contact with each other for years.

As part of operation Vitra, three culprits were arrested. The people had allegedly burgled the woman’s home and committed crimes of fraud and credit card fraud.

The woman had reported that her house had been burgled in November 2021. She had been robbed of watches and jewellery worth around 40,000 euros. Her life savings of 12,000 euros had also been taken from the property.

As reported by Europa press: “The thieves also allegedly stole a credit card belonging to the victim, which they used in various shops to make purchases worth 8,000 euros.

“This situation left the octogenarian in a critical state of precariousness due to the fact that all her life savings had been stolen, making it difficult for her to support herself on a daily basis.”

The alleged perpetrators of the crime were tracked down by the Guardia Civil. The officers were able to trace multiple purchases that had been made on the credit card.

During a search, officers discovered the woman’s property along with bladed weapons, drugs and a pistol. The detainees have been placed at the disposal of the court.

