By Guest Writer • 15 March 2022 • 13:51

Inauguration of the hydrogen plant Credit: Balearic Government

SPAIN’S first renewable hydrogen plant inaugurated in Lloseta on March 14 in the presence of two Spanish Government ministers.

Travelling to Mallorca were Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera and the Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Reyes Maroto who joined Balearic President Francina Armengol and other dignitaries at the plant.

The project, which is part of the European Green Hysland initiative, was created in the former CEMEX cement factory and was the first Mediterranean project to receive European funding for its implementation.

The European Union is allocating €10 million out of the almost €50 million that the hydrogen plant requires in total of which €3.75 million came from the Government.

The first green hydrogen molecules were produced last December, and since then the plant has continued with tests so that when at full capacity, 300 tons of green hydrogen per year will be generated which will reduce CO2 emissions by up to 21,000 tons per year.

The hydrogen produced at the Lloseta plant will among other measures, supply fuel for the EMT buses in Palma. It will also be a source of energy for public buildings and for the Port of Palma.

In addition, Mallorca will become a hub for renewable hydrogen for the whole of southern Europe, so it will be a reference model applicable in other territories, especially islands.

Thank you for reading ‘Spain’s first renewable hydrogen plant inaugurated in Lloseta’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.