Tal Dilian about cyber intelligence in the Ukraine war

By EWN • 15 March 2022 • 12:51

In times of war, misinformation can be combated and controlled with cyber intelligence.

Ukraine war has generated a lot of misinformation that can be countered with Cyber Intelligence, according to Tal Dilian, CEO of Intellexa. The conflict gained a significant rise of fake news emanating from numerous platforms mainly to discredit the political opponents.

Online tensions are fueled even in the neighboring nations because of the rise of fake news. In addition, the media reported phishing and cyber-attacks scams to hit private and public servers of Ukraine, Serbia, and Croatia.

In these cases, intelligence agencies and cyber intelligence systems can track and combat the extent of misinformation.The up-to-date intelligence response teams can use their systems to identify gaps that can be filtered. This will enable intelligence teams to detect instances of disinformation.

Tal Dilian explains how misinformation is used in times of war

The reality of what is happening during the conflict can be confused. False information has been exaggerated to favor and discredit opponents. Fake news can also be used as a tool to show party superiority. This includes false information of faked assassination attempts, faked sabotage attempts, and pre-recorded “urgent” calls to evacuate.

Ever since the conflict started, fake news has taken center stage by generating propaganda about the extent of the war in Ukraine. Multiple parties have given a lot of misinformation to draw public attention and promote themselves quickly.

According to Mr. Dilian, misinformation is used mainly as a tool of influence to gain power. Even though some misinformation is not deliberate, some come with an intent to mislead, and the overwhelming volume of information coming from multiple sources can also affect trustworthy sources.

For instance, there was a report of Ukrainian soldiers killed in Snake Island by Russian forces guarding the island. Legitimate and reliable sources widely reported the information because it was not well proven.

For this reason, the CEO of Intellexa believes it is crucial to make use of intelligence agencies as well as cyber intelligence systems. In this way, it is possible to prevent mistakes that may have severe consequences in the future. Comprehensive cyber intelligence technologies can help shrug off any false information to avoid reaching the public domain. In times of uncertainty, intelligence agencies must seek public input to curb their work effectively.

The different types of cyber intelligence used in the Ukraine war

Cyber intelligence can mitigate a great deal of misinformation generated by the Ukraine war. It can also be categorized based on their activity and target threats that they handle. The types of cyber intelligence include; Strategic, operational, and tactical.

Tactical cyber intelligence aids in identifying the “where and how” of attacks. The where involves tasks like the hunting of threat and the how relates to techniques, procedures, and threat actor tactics. Both of them identify the level of incidence and how to prepare and prevent them.

Operational intelligence comprises machine data that is readable, and it can be URLs, hashes, IP addresses, and file names. It helps block attacks, validate alerts, and eliminate specific threats in a network.

Strategic intelligence sheds light on motivations and trends that affect the threat landscape. It aids in seeking who is responsible for some threats and why they are interested in the organization.

Tal Dilian talks about cyber intelligence and fake news

Enhancing cyber intelligence systems requires thorough research to ensure appropriate mechanisms are implemented. Misinformation can be countered before it misleads the public.

Consequently, intelligence systems can be improved through updating systems regularly to limit connection vulnerability. The systems can also be protected by implementing VPNs for authentic connections that prevent hacking.

It is important to leverage existing options of security features. This will help in enhancing the software security measures within the technologies used. The use of a fact-checker is important in improving cyber intelligence. It will guide in noticing fake news that can cause serious problems.

The cyber intelligence future is promising. This is because of immense technologies like Virtual Reality, Artificial intelligence, and augmented reality. The technologies are efficient in processing and analyzing data at high speed.

They can detect unusual activities and data with volatile issues of concern. Therefore, integrating intelligence systems with new technologies will enhance intelligence teams’ operations.

Further innovations will also pave the way for the vast development of software infrastructures convenient in giving instant alerts. It upraises also locating correct places where false information is published and promoted. Misinformation will be counter-tracked then to a minimal level hence reducing fake news.

The times of uncertainty are crucial for misinformation to take advantage of. Paying attention and checking multiple sources in gathering information is essential. It will reduce the chances of becoming a victim of publishing and promoting information that can mislead.