By Laura Kemp • 15 March 2022 • 13:14

The best entertainment in Benidorm. Image: Benidorm Palace

Known for its warm climate, buzzing nightlife and abundance of bars, Benidorm is the perfect place for those who want a holiday full of entertainment and excitement.

A popular destination for Spanish and foreign visitors, the Euro Weekly News rounds up the top 10 best entertainment venues in Benidorm.

Our top pick 1. Benidorm Palace With regular live shows and events, Benidorm Palace has been offering unforgettable evenings almost for 40 years. This emblematic and award-winning venue on the Mediterranean coast has welcomed internationally renowned artists of the height of Julio Iglesias, Rudolf Nureyev, Lola Flores, Alejandro Sanz, and many more. A night at the Benidorm Palace not only offers the highest quality performers, spectacular costumery and great music, it also serves up beautiful food. Address: Av. Dr. Severo Ochoa, 13, 03503 Benidorm

2. The West End Showbar

Known for its entertainment and tribute acts, The West End Showbar is classed as one of the best nights out in Benidorm. From songs from the West End to risqué comedy performances, The West End Showbar is adult entertainment at its finest.

Address: C. de Amsterdam, 4, 03503 Benidorm

3. Klee Kafee

Established in 1994, Klee Kafee is the longest-running drag cabaret bar in Benidorm! You will be sure to be entertained and have an evening full of laughs with one of Klee Kafee’s hostesses, where you can sing along and watch some of the best camp comedy in the area.

Address: Carrer del Pal, 9, 03501 Benidorm

4. Bar 69

Located in Benidorm Old Town, Bar 69 is anything but shy and retiring! Open from 2pm till late every day with the ‘largest cocktail menu’ in Benidorm including unique cocktails like ‘Lemon Meringue Pie or a Southern Twist’.

Address: Pl. de la Constitucio, 4, 03501 Benidorm

5. The Explorers Club

If you are in the mood for adventure, The Explorers Club is the place for you. They have recreated the time of the great naval discoveries so you can travel to past times and forget about reality for a few hours.

Address: C. Derramador, 03503 Benidorm

6. Olivers Bar Old Town Benidorm

One of the oldest traditional British bars in the heart of Benidorm’s Old Town serving homemade sangria and a large selection of spirits.

Address: Pl. de la Constitucio, 6, 03501 Benidorm

7. Rock and Roll House

Rock out at the Rock and Roll House where you can watch amazing tribute acts including Status Quo, Neil Diamond, Elvis and The Blue Brothers.

Address: Av. Dr. Severo Ochoa, 6, 03503 Benidorm

8. Secret Fountain Roof Bar Garden

This hidden gem has a beautiful terrace and serves up great food and cocktails as well as a buzzing atmosphere and live music.

Address: First floor, Av. de Mallorca, 5, 03503 Benidorm

9. Jail Rock Benidorm

If you like the music that has inspired generations through the 60s to the 90s, The Specials, The Jam, Sex Pistols, Bad Manners, Oasis, Jail Rock and the band Carnaby Street is the place for you.

Address: C. Gerona, 35, 03503 Benidorm

10. Showboat

Known for its Sunday lunch, Showboat also offers comedy, theatre, cabaret and music shows as well as one-off events for a great night in Benidorm!

Address: Av. Dr. Severo Ochoa, 7, 03503 Benidorm

