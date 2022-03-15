UPDATE: Further UK sanctions will “tighten screw on Russian economy and support Ukraine”

By Matthew Roscoe • 15 March 2022 • 15:06

FURTHER UK sanctions will “tighten the screw on the Russian economy and continue to support Ukraine”, according to the UK government on Tuesday, March 15.

Alongside trade sanctions against Russia, which will affect luxury vehicles, high-end fashion and works of art as well as Russian vodka, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced over 370 more Russian and Belarussian sanctions on March 15.

The announcement, which sees the UK sanctioning over 370 more individuals, 51 of whom are oligarchs and their family members, means that the UK has now designated over 1,000 individuals and entities since invasion under the Russia sanctions regime.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “We are going further and faster than ever in hitting those closest to Putin – from major oligarchs, to his Prime Minister, and the propagandists who peddle his lies and disinformation. We are holding them to account for their complicity in Russia’s crimes in Ukraine.

“Working closely with our allies, we will keep increasing the pressure on Putin and cut off funding for the Russian war machine.”

A statement from Boris Johnson’s government read: “The UK will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy in the coming days, as the Government makes full use of powers necessary to tackle the biggest security crisis in Europe since World War II.”

Former Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacted to the news by reiterating the government press statement, stating: “Important progress.

“These sanctions will tighten the screw on the Russian economy and continue to support Ukraine.

“Putin must fail,” he stated.

Speaking about his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “President Zelenskyy has mobilised world opinion against the brutality of Vladimir Putin.

“We will continue to support him and his people –tightening economic sanctions and providing support to help Ukrainians protect themselves from bombardment.”

A complete list of sanctions can be found on GOV.UK.

