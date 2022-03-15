By Alex Glenn • 15 March 2022 • 15:19

Video call: Man dies after working from home incident in Spain’s Murcia.

The shocking death happened on Tuesday, March 15. The man had been working from home and had reportedly been on a video call with a co-worker. The 40-year-old man died after falling from a chair.

According to the Emergency Coordination Centre 1-1-2 in Murcia, a co-worker reported the incident to the emergency services. The co-worker said that his colleague had fallen from a chair while on a video call and had not been seen again in the shared image.

Local police officers and firefighters from the Fire and Rescue Service of the Murcia City Council rushed to the scene of the fall. The victim’s home is located on Avenida Alto de Las Atalayas. The emergency services rushed to access the fourth floor home in the district of Cabezo de Torres. Firefighters had to break the door down to access the property.

Despite the best attempts of the paramedics the person’s life could not be saved.

The local police called on the Guardia Civil before the body was removed. No further details are known at this time.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.