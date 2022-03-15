By Chris King • 15 March 2022 • 2:37

WWE legend Scott Hall passes away aged 63.

Scott Hall, the legendary WWE star has passed away at the age of 63 after his family turned off his life-support machine



Scott Hall, the 63-year-old WWE legend, passed away today, Monday, March 14. The tragic news was confirmed by the WWE on their official Twitter account. Their tweet read, ‘WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends. and fans’.

Hall had been on a life-support machine for the last few days, having suffered three heart attacks in one night. A serious complication arose when a blood clot got into his bloodstream following a hip replacement operation. His family had to make the terrible decision of switching off his machine.

WWE is saddened to learn that two-time WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall has passed away. WWE extends its condolences to Hall’s family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/jgqL3WizOS — WWE (@WWE) March 15, 2022

Kevin Nash, who had been Hall’s longtime tag team partner, and best friend, revealed the news that the family had made their decision this morning. ‘I’m going to lose the one person on this planet I’ve spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I’m so very f***ing sad’, he tweeted.

Adding, ‘I love Scott with all my heart, but now I have to prepare my life without him in the present. I’ve been blessed to have a friend that took me at face value, and I, him’,

Hall was inducted into the Hall of fame not once, but twice. The first was in 2014 when he was honoured, and then again at last year’s combined 2020/21 ceremony, he was inducted as part of the nWo (New World Order).

Before headlining for the American Wrestling Association (AWA), Hall had debuted in 1984 in Florida, in the National Wrestling Alliance’s (NWA) Championship Wrestling. He signed in 1992 for what was then still known as the WWF, with the ring-name, Razor Ramon, where he became one of its biggest and most influential stars.

He held the Intercontinental Championship title a remarkable four times, and made history at WrestleMania X when he took on Shawn Michaels in the Ladder Match.

In 1996, along with his friend, Kevin Nash, Hall headed to the World Championship Wrestling (WCW), where they fought as a tag team under the name of ‘The Outsiders’. Hulk Hogan joined them, and they transformed into nWo.

Hall had a long-running battle outside the ring with addiction and health struggles, retiring in 2010.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.