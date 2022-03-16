By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 March 2022 • 21:34

Amazon intentionally made it harder to quit Prime

According to a report by Business Insider, Amazon intentionally made it harder to quit Prime membership under a project code-named “Iliad”.

Documents leaked to the news agency show that the company used multiple layers of questions and a host of new product offers to slow down the cancellation process.

Figures included in the documents show that cancellations dropped by up to 14% with fewer members navigating through to the final cancellation page.

Whilst the initial project is no longer in use, a version of the original is still active today.

Multiple complaints have been filed in a number of countries asking for investigations to be opened into Amazon Prime’s cancellation process and its use of so-called “dark patterns.”

The Norwegian Consumer Council alleged in January 2021 that: “Throughout the process, Amazon manipulates users through wording and graphic design, making the process needlessly difficult and frustrating to understand.”

Responding to BusinessInsider, an Amazon spokesperson said the sign-up and cancellation process for Prime are “simple and transparent and clearly present customers with choices and the implications of those choices.”

Jamil Ghani, VP of Amazon Prime said: “Customer transparency and trust are top priorities for us.

“By design we make it clear and simple for customers to both sign up for and to cancel their Prime membership. We continually listen to customer feedback and look for ways to improve the customer experience.”

Although the process is not that long and not that complex, doing so requires you to go through multiple steps that includes offers, confirmations of billing cycles and decision choices.

The last step is not a simple confirmation of the decision to cancel, but a series of buttons that offer you one last chance to pause or keep the membership, or be reminded later.

Further down the page are two final yellow buttons listing different options of when to cancel the membership.

Amazon, not unlike many other subscription companies, intentionally made and continue to make it harder to quit Prime as they seek to dominate the market.

