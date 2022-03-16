By Chris King • 16 March 2022 • 2:31
Barcelona FC to rename its stadium Spotify Camp Nou.
image: barcelona fc
Barcelona FC has just closed an incredible sponsorship deal, right in the middle of an economic crisis. It has agreed a four-year deal with Spotify, the Swedish online music streaming multinational, believed to be worth €70 million annually.
This outstanding agreement was announced during the ordinary meeting of Joan Laporta‘s board of directors, held at the Camp Nou offices on Tuesday, March 15. Starting in the 2022-23 season, Spotify will have its logo on the front of both the men’s and women’s first team shirts. It will also feature on all training kit.
In addition, Barcelona’s stadium will be renamed Spotify Camp Nou. As of July 1, 2022, Spotify will succeed Rakuten as the main sponsor of the Catalan club. This proposed alliance between the two entities will still have to overcome one last hurdle to be effective though.
Laporta’s board must present the agreement before an Extraordinary Assembly of Compromising Partners that will be held on April 3, so that it can give the go-ahead to the operation.
