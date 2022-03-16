Biden announces Ukraine “unprecedented assistance”

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 March 2022 • 19:57

Biden announces “unprecedented assistance” for Ukraine SourceL POTUS Twitter

The US has been loath to get directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine fearing a third world war, however that has not stopped the government from coming to their aid indirectly with US President Joe Biden announcing an unprecedented assistance package that will help the country defend itself.

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that any support from NATO would constitute an act of aggression, US President Joe Biden has announced a new package of military help for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

He says the White House is providing “unprecedented assistance” worth some $800m (730 million euros), including the supply of drones.

I’m once again using my presidential authority to activate emergency security assistance to continue helping Ukraine fend off Russia’s assault. An additional $800 million. That brings the total in new U.S. security assistance to Ukraine to $1 billion just this week. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 16, 2022

Drones and longer range defence systems have been very effective in Ukrainian efforts to defend the country, with the US sldo helping to “identify and get longer range anti-aircraft systems” and the needed munitions.

The announcement by the US President comes hours after Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a historic address to the US Congress in which he updated members on the situation in Ukraine, but perhaps more importantly during which he repeated his plea for a no-fly zone.

The request was once again ruled out on the basis that it would effectively be a declaration of war against Russia, however Biden once again used the opportunity to speak of the unprecedented assistance” that would be provided to Ukraine in its fight for sovereignty.

