By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 12:56

JUST IN: Multiple civilian casualties reported after bread line attacked in Chernihiv, Ukraine. Credit: @HannaLiubakova/ Twitter

JUST IN: Multiple civilian casualties have been reported after a bread line was attacked in Chernihiv, Ukraine.

TRAGIC NEWS – Multiple civilian casualties have been reported after a bread line was attacked in Chernihiv, Ukraine on Wednesday, March 16, according to Ukrainian media reports.

Horrific footage circulating on social media shows the dead bodies of at least 10 people following attacks in the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, with civilians queuing to get some much-needed food reportedly the target of Russian forces.

Suspilne Chernihiv is reporting that Russian troops opened fire on people who were standing in line for bread.

The frontline town of Chernihiv is located 14km northeast of the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv.

Sadly, thousands of innocent civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia began their invasion of the country on February 24.

In fact, 2,400 civilians have reportedly been killed in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol alone, as reported by the New York Times.

Alongside the tragic deaths, many children have been left without parents and as many as 1.5 million children have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24, meaning one child a minute has become a refugee.

James Elder, a spokesman for the UN children’s agency UNICEF, said that this number could get a lot worse.

He said in a tweet: “We have now reached a mind-boggling 1.5 MILLION children who have been forced to flee Ukraine,” he said.

“That’s around 55 children every minute of this war. Or very close to one child becoming a refugee every single second since the war started!!”

In #Chernihiv, #Russian troops opened fire on people who were standing in line for bread, reports Suspilne Chernihiv. According to the #Ukrainian media, as a result of the shelling, at least 10 people were killed. pic.twitter.com/SDcubYeXif — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 16, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.