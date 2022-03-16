By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 March 2022 • 21:16

TV conservationist shares pictures of home firebombed

The presenter of the popular wildlife programme Springwatch, shared photos of the attack when his home was firebombed late last year. Chris Packham, who has been the target of attacks before, said that the threats to his safety had been increasing.

The pictures show a car that was set alight outside his new Forest property overnight, causing a loud explosion and destroying the driveway gates.

Packham said: “Myself and the dogs went to bed, rather early for us just before midnight and then shortly after 12.30am there was an enormous explosion.

“That was the first I knew of the incident. The car had clearly exploded. The bang was tremendous, the dogs flew off of the bed and started yelping and barking straight away.”

He continued: “Where I live, we’re not prone to any loud interruptive noises at night so it was quite startling. And then, of course, it came to pass that this vehicle had been parked outside the gate and was ablaze.”

According to the emergency services the fire was so hot the engine block of the car melted, the fire damaging not only the gates but also a nearby tree.

Packham who has been targeted for his views on conservation has received death threats in the post, as well as excrement and other offensive items

He said that: “It’s an up scaling and my partner, who is relatively resolute was certainly perturbed.

“My step-daughter, who has grown up in a theatre where I have been campaigning and even more used to the threats, is concerned about my welfare more than anything else.”

Packham’s appearance on the Crimewatch programme was at the request of Hampshire Police who have yet to identify the people involved. They have asked anyone who might have seen or been witness to the incident wherein the conservationist’s home was firebombed, to call 101 quoting incident reference 44210403698.

