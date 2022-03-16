By Guest Writer • 16 March 2022 • 16:25

Mayor Ana Mula announced the news Credit: Fuengirola Council

EVERY year residents look forward to Fuengirola’s international fair (FIP) which sees people from different countries managing booths and offering an insight to national food, music and crafts.

It has been greatly missed for the last two years due to the pandemic and now the Council is delighted to confirm that it will take place at the Fairgrounds from April 27 to May 2.

This is a celebration of many diverse nationalities getting together and simply having a good time, although there is of course some friendly rivalry over whose booth and traditions are best.

Access is free and it’s going to be quite a return with everything open from 1pm to 4am each day although the highlight will be the parade of nations on Saturday April 30 from 11.30am with an anticipated 1,000 participants all in colourful national costume.

So far groups from 33 countries have indicated that they will take part with possibly the pride of place going to Ukraine whose group will participate for the first time.

Nations involved are diverse and hail from Europe, the Caribbean, Central and South America, Asia, the USA and South Africa.

As May 1 which is normally a public holiday falls on a Sunday, the festival has been extended for an extra day.

