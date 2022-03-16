By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 16 March 2022 • 20:46

F1 safety car rules changed for 2022 Source: Pixabay

Following the chaotic end to the F1 season in 2021, the sport has announced that the safety car rules for 2022 have been changed.

The “tweaking” of the rules comes after Max Verstappen took advantage of the race official’s interpretation of the rules, as a result of which Lewis Hamilton lost the final race and the championship.

The sport’s governing body, the FIA said that minor changes had been made to the wording of the regulations so that “all”, rather than “any”, lapped cars must un-lap themselves before the racing restarts. Most readers would interpret the two in the same way, however it is open to interpretation with the new clarification suggesting that Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were right to complain about the way the race finished.

The confirmation of the new rule comes just days before the start of the new season, with the Bahrain Grand Prix due to start on the weekend.

Early indications are that the races will be more competitive than in previous years with a number of teams including Ferrari impressing during pre-season testing.

The clarification of the safety car rules for 2022 by the F1 governing body will be widely welcomed, with no one in the sport wanting a repeat of last year’s season finale.

