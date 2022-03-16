WATCH: HUGE fire rips through Walmart warehouse in the US.

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 19:31

A HUGE fire is currently ripping its way through a Walmart warehouse in the US on Wednesday, March 16.

Firefighters are tackling the massive five-alarm blaze in Plainfield, Indiana, which has dark black smoke billowing in the sunshine–filled sky.

Videos online show the shocking extent of the fire as onlookers desperately try to find out whether anyone has been trapped inside the engulfed building.

Firefighting crews from the Plainfield Fire Territory are on the scene, while the Deputy Chief of the Plainfield Police Department told WRTV that the firefighters were in a defensive position because the walls could fall on the facility.

Social media users claim that the walls of the facility have already caved in.

Mike Pruitt, the deputy chief at the Bargersville Fire Department, said people should avoid handling debris falling in the area from the fire.

“These burnt materials can contain toxic carcinogens,” he tweeted. “This is the very reason firefighters where protective gear and respiratory protection. Just avoid it. I’m quite certain that health officials will be addressing these issues as this plays out.”

Former Vice-President and then Indiana Governor Mike Pence reportedly attended the opening ceremony of the huge warehouse on August 16, 2016, alongside Walmart executives. According to a press release from the opening, the facility expected to hire 300 workers to staff the centre.

Fire officials have yet to determine if anyone has been injured in the blaze.

The blaze is reminiscent of the one that engulfed the historic Dalton Mills building in Keighley, Yorkshire on Thursday, March 3, which was used to film hit TV shows including Peaky Blinders and Downton Abbey.

Despite the close proximity to the Indianapolis International Airport, the blaze has not impacted operations and flights, as reported by the Sun.

This is a breaking news story, we will update you with further information when it is made available.

