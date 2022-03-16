Fur free Europe: EU-wide fur production ban under consideration.

By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 16:17

AN initiative entitled ‘Fur Free Europe’, which is looking to ban fur production across the EU, is under consideration and can now begin collecting campaign signatures.

On Wednesday, March 16, the European Commission decided to register a European Citizens’ Initiative entitled ‘Fur Free Europe’. The organisers of the initiative calls on the Commission to introduce an EU-wide ban on keeping and killing animals for the purpose of fur production.

The initiative also asks for a ban on placing such fur and products containing it on the EU market, according to a statement from the European Commission.

The statement noted that “the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) fulfils the formal conditions and as such considers that it is legally admissible.”

“The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage,” it read.

Following the registration, if a European Citizens’ Initiative, which was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty as an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens, receives one million signatures of support within one year – from at least seven different Member States – the Commission will have to react.

However, the Commission could decide either to take the request forward or not and will be required to explain its reasoning.

Animal rights activists will no doubt be keen for the ban to be established after witnessing some progress after the last few years, with many famous fashion brands adopting a similar stance on the use of fur.

In fact, from the 2022-23 autumn/winter season, iconic fashion brand Armani will join the likes of Calvin Klein, Gucci and Burberry in ditching the use of angora fur – a product made from rabbit hair – as part of its fur-free policy.

Other fashion companies that have banned the use of angora fur include Valentino, Diane von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger, and Stella McCartney.

