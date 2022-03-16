By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 9:19

Credit: EWN

Half of Spain hit by ‘Martian skies.’ Many areas have seen “blood rain” fall from the sky too.

Many areas of Spain have been hit with intense orange skies as Sahara Dust left thick layers of sand on everything. When rain has hit “blood rain” or “mud rain” has fallen. Social media has been awash with images of orange skies and dusty patios.

Dust from the Sahara Desert has hit the Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. On Monday afternoon, March 14, the phenomenon started in the south-east of Spain. It soon headed towards the centre and north-west of the country.

Speaking to 20 minutes Francisco Martin, a meteorologist at Meteored commented: “The most affected areas are Murcia, Almeria, the Valencian Community, Madrid, the two Castillas and the Basque Country.”

It is expected that the “martian haze” phenomenon will last until Thursday.

Miguel Ángel Saz, from the University of Zaragoza commented: “This is a particularly intense episode. In the city of Murcia and other municipalities in the region, the levels of particles with a diameter of less than 2.5 and 10 microns that the World Health Organisation (WHO) considers healthy have been exceeded.”

A spokesperson for Aemet revealed: “The dust concentration is very high and, for this reason, the particles fall by gravity in a phenomenon called dry deposition. This is what in many cities in Spain has resulted in a significant layer of dust on cars and also on the ground.”

