Malaga Port welcomes the stunning ‘Olivia O’ megayacht

Malaga Port welcomed a truly unique yacht to its Dock No2 on Tuesday, March 15. The innovative ‘Olivia O’ has revolutionized ship design, with a hull inspired by the Viking ships and has reportedly shown great performance while navigating in the arctic seas.

Owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, the real estate and shipping magnate, his stunning vessel is 88 metres long and will be moored in Malaga until noon today, Wednesday 16.

The main element of the design is its bow, which resembles the keel of a ship, and gives the impression that it has capsized. It is specially designed for exploration trips since this shape allows for a reduction in its inclination when sailing in waters with heavy waves.

Its unique shape also improves the possibility of travelling with greater comfort at faster speeds, being able to reach 19 knots. ‘Olivia O’ is currently offered for rent for luxury trips, since its owner, Eyal Ofer, has a shipping company dedicated to this sector.

The craft was built at Ulstein, a Norwegian shipyard specialising in commercial vessels, ferries, and workboats. She began her construction in 2016 and her development was surrounded by a lot of secrecy. Until she was launched, hardly any details of her design were known.

In addition to its design, this yacht stands out for being one of the most luxurious. It has a capacity for 50 people between guests and crew, although it usually accommodates up to 12 passengers and 24 crew. People staying inside can enjoy services such as a cinema, a spa, a gym with a steam room, a barbecue area, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a 10-metre pool, and even a helicopter.

The spacious master suite is located on the upper deck with a sleeping area and panoramic views from the wraparound windows facing forward. The upper deck features the forward VIP suite, which also features a private salon with a large screen TV, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

