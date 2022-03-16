By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 11:58

JUST IN: Mayor of Ukrainian city Skadovsk has allegedly been kidnapped.

RUSSIAN forces have allegedly kidnapped the mayor and deputy of the Ukrainian city of Skadovsk, according to Ukrainian media reports.

The Russian military kidnapped the mayor of the city of Skadovsk, located in the Kherson region, Alexander Yakovlev, and his deputy, Yuri Paliukh, according to Ukrainian activist Artem Kostyuchenko.

Kostyuchenko said that the Russian military has just abducted Mayor Oleksandr Yakovlev and Yuri Palyukh from the Skadovsk City Council and urged people to gather in the central square at 12 pm local time. He also called for people to share the information of the kidnapping “to the maximum”.

On the morning of March 13, just days before his alleged kidnapping, Yakovlev wrote that Skadovsk had not yet been occupied by Russian troops, as noted by Ukrainian news outlet, Holod Media.

The mayor apparently noted that the Ukrainian military left the city on February 24 and there were no hostilities on its territory by that time, but the Russian military constantly moved in its vicinity. “On March 9 [Russian troops] drove into the city. Then they left,” the mayor said on Facebook.

However, later that day, he reported that about 30 units of equipment of Russian troops entered the city and settled in a children’s camp on the outskirts of the city. The military, according to the mayor, also entered the city council building when no one was there.

Although not many reports have been linked to the Ukrainian city of Skadovsk, the Kherson region has been heavily attacked.

In fact, it has been widely reported that Ukraine’s strategic city of Kherson had fallen to Russian troops as early as March 1.

