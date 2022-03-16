By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 11:05

NATO chief calls extraordinary summit. Credit: @jensstoltenberg/ Twitter

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg calls an extraordinary summit to discuss Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has sparked numerous comments and debates online.

A statement from Nato’s Secretary-General said: “I have convened an extraordinary Summit on March 24 at NATO HQ.

“We will address Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, our strong support for Ukraine, and further strengthening NATO’s deterrence & defence. At this critical time, North America and Europe must continue to stand together,” Stoltenberg said.

Following the announcement, users of social media platform Twitter reacted with both shock and amusement, while sparking lively debates.

“Maybe move it up a week,” former CIA Clandestine Service member John Sipher wrote.

One person said: “Another, and another, and another. Putin must be laughing hard at how NATO deals with things: summit + summit + extraordinary summit. Results: the same.”

To which someone replied: “Or they could just hide like Putin seems to be doing.”

“10 days from now? It’s clearly not urgent,” another person wrote.

One person joked: “They will discuss the possibility to have a meeting to discuss another meeting etc etc.”

“Horrific as this war is, NATO needs to stay the hell out of this conflict because it has nothing to do with it – Ukraine nor Russia are member countries. NATO involvement will be counterproductive to peace because it will only widen the conflict to more countries,” another said.

Another Twitter user pointed out: “Will it be more extraordinary than the last extraordinary, special, urgent convening of nations to condemn, orchestrate walkouts, and return home having achieved a scoreboard of condemnation for Russia while achieving little?

“It’s like Eurovision, but more facile,” they said.

Many people urged quicker action, with one person stating: “Ukraine might not have 9 days to Mar 24th. Man, what are you waiting for? Haven’t you seen the unfolding human tragedy in Ukraine? Act fast! Make sure you provide everything possible to ensure victory for Ukrainians.”

The news of the summit comes after Prime Ministers of three NATO states – Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia – arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, March 15.

The leaders reportedly met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his prime minister, Denys Shmyhal, in the country’s capital to show support for Ukraine and its people.

