Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on way home to UK

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 12:20

MrZeroPage, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home. The mum is finally returning to the UK after being detained in Iran in 2016, according to her MP.

Dual national Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was heading to the airport in Tehran on Wednesday, March 16, and would soon be leaving the country according to Tulip Siddiq.

Nazanin was sentenced to 5 years in jail after being accused of scheming to overthrow the Iranian government. She has always denied the allegations against her.

The Hampstead and Kilburn Labour MP took to Twitter and said: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home.”

Earlier in the week Prime Minister Boris Johnson had revealed that negotiations were “moving forward.”

On Tuesday, March 15, the mother of one saw her passport finally returned to her.

Taking to Twitter MP Tulip Siddiq stated: “Nazanin is at the airport in Tehran and on her way home. I came into politics to make a difference, and right now I’m feeling like I have. More details to follow. #FreeNazanin ”

