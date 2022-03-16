By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 13:31

Credit: Diputacion de Almería

New leisure and family fun space opens in Almeria’s Macael.

The Family Park in Macael has been inaugurated by the Town Council and the Provincial Council. The new public space comes complete with playgrounds, picnic areas and a barbecue area. The park is set in more than 11,000 m2 of land.

The park was opened on March 12. It is said to be one of the largest and best equipped in the entire Andalucian province.

The park was opened by the president of the Almeria Provincial Council, Javier A. García, and the mayor of Macael, Raúl Martínez.

A fun family day had been organised with visitors checking out the new public space. A giant paella was served and everyone was invited to join in with magic and animation activities.

García was delighted to see all the happy faces of the children who attended the opening event.

The mayor of Macael hopes that the new leisure and family fun space will be used by families as a link between nature and the town. The park will provide a safe place for children to play.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.