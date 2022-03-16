New reception centres for Ukrainian refugees in Spain

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 15:48

New reception centres for Ukrainian refugees will be opened in Malaga and Alicante.

The Minister of the Reception Plan for displaced persons from Ukraine José Luis Escrivá has confirmed that the Spanish government is committed to helping Ukrainian refugees. This commitment has resulted in a “rapid deployment of Reception and Referral Centres in Madrid, Barcelona, Alicante and Malaga to facilitate the care of displaced persons and offer emergency shelter to those who need it”.

The Minister commented: “We have strengthened our reception network, in coordination with other public administrations and third sector entities, and with a new family reception programme”.

The Spanish reception plan will provide for a series of key reception centres throughout the country.

Escrivá stated that a European directive has been approved on temporary protection for Ukrainian refugees. This means that displaced people from Ukraine will be able “to reside, work and access the catalogue of benefits of the 27 EU countries”.

He added: “Spain has been one of the fastest European countries to transpose this directive and also one of those that has adopted it most extensively, as we have extended the subjective scope of application to groups that we consider should also be protected.”

Escrivá believes that it is essential to set up centres to help out refugees. The first centre to open was the Pozuelo de Alarcón centre in Madrid on March 11. On March 17, the Alicante centre will open its doors too.

The Alicante centre is located the Ciudad de la Luz. The Barcelona centre will be opening soon and is located in the municipal pavilion of the Fira. For the Malaga based centre, a suitable location is still being hunted for.

The reception centres are multifunctional. Escriva explained: “Firstly, they receive displaced persons from Ukraine and give them an initial orientation; secondly, they enable the completion of work and residence permit procedures within 24 hours; and finally, they decide on the referral of those in need to the most suitable places available, following in-depth interviews.

“For this reason, the creation of these Reception, Care and Referral Centres (CREADE) makes it possible to ‘centralise all these functions in a single place, facilitating the care of displaced persons’”.

