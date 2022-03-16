By Matthew Roscoe • 16 March 2022 • 9:59

Another general down: Putin's army takes another hit.

Another general down: Putin’s army takes another hit.

VLADIMIR Putin’s army has taken another hit after it was revealed he has lost a fourth general AND seven elite SWAT fighters.

As reported by the Sun, Major-General Oleg Mityaev, 47, became the latest victim of Ukrainian forces’ defence of Mariupol, which also saw seven members of an elite SWAT team killed in the besieged city.

Mityaev’s death comes after 45-year-old Vitaly Gerasimov, first deputy commander of Russia’s 41st army and 47-year-old Major General Andrei Sukhovetsky, deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army of the Central Military District, were killed earlier this month.

Gerasimov, who took part in the second Chechen war, the war in Syria and the annexation of Crimea, was killed in battle near Kharkiv along with other senior officers on Monday, March 7.

Sukhovetsky, who was the commanding general of the Russian 7th Airborne Division and a deputy commander of the 41st Combined Arms Army, died a week earlier during a special operation in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had reported the death of another Russian general in his nightly address but did not name him, according to the Sun.

Vladimir Putin has now lost a total of 13 commanders in the invasion.

Russian military intelligence captain Alexey Glushchak also died in Ukraine at the age of 31, this GRU special forces agent was buried with full military honours in his country.

“Due to the strict secrecy of the military operation, the circumstances of the death of the Tyumen hero are not disclosed,” said a statement.

