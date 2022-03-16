By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 9:46

Ryanair blasted by Ukrainian ambassador over Ukraine repatriation flight costs.

The Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland has hit out at the airline over its repatriation flight costs. The cost of flights out of Poland has increased. This route is being used by refugees to flee Russia’s onslaught of Ukraine.

Ambassador Larysa Gerasko said: “Ryanair raised the prices and it’s unfortunate, and I’m waiting for a meeting with the Minister for Transport of Ireland (Eamon Ryan).”

Speaking to the European Union Affairs Committee on Tuesday, March 15, Gerasko explained that she had already written to Ryanair. So far she has not received a reply.

The flight price increases have been labelled unforgivable by Senator Sharon Keogan.

Sinn Féin Deputy John Brady has said that charter flights from Poland should be considered to help evacuate refugees.

Gerasko stated: “We would be very grateful for [charter flights], because it is very difficult to buy tickets from Warsaw or from Krakow to Dublin.”

Fianna Fáil Senator, Gerry Horkan has called on Ryanair to offer free flights. He said: “I don’t think it would be up beyond their capabilities to do that. And I think a lot of us who do fly Ryanair, and who do use Ryanair, would appreciate right now if Ryanair could say, ‘Look, on this occasion, in this traumatic war situation’ that they would fly services at zero cost.”

