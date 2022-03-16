Spanish Government set to lower gas and electricity prices

By Alex Glenn • 16 March 2022 • 14:57

Spanish Government set to lower gasoline, gas and electricity prices. The government has announced that on March 29 it will lower prices. The government has not said what measures will be taken though.

As reported by 20 minutes, Félix Bolaños the Minister of the presidency announced on Wednesday, March 16, that the government is set to lower the price of electricity, gas and gasoline on March 29. The move will be part of the national plan framework that the government hopes will ease economic and social effects due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Bolaños has not given any indication of how the price reductions will be made.

Commenting after a meeting with the Popular Party (PP) on Wednesday, Bolaños explained that it is hoped that a countrywide agreement can be made on how to move forward.

Speaking of the meeting he commented: “It has been a meeting that I have to describe as cordial and constructive.”

Bolaños explained that the Spanish government hopes to present a national plan to help ease the pressures from the war in Ukraine. The proposed measures are being considered at a national and European level. Bolaños called for all the parliamentary groups to unite under the common aim. No details of the plan have been released yet though.

Speaking of the dialogue with the EU he stated: “We are communicating the best alternatives for our partners.”

He went on to add that even without consensus in Europe, Spain will see a reduction in energy prices. The ambitiously broad package put forward will contain measures for “households, entrepreneurs, the self-employed and families,” according to the Minister.

